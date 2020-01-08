ADT Buying Defenders Home Security With Questionable Practices on January 8, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:42s - Published ADT Buying Defenders Home Security With Questionable Practices ADT is shelling out nine figures to buy the company despite continued questions about how it operates. CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this