Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran.

According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani.

While some Democrats question whether the action was justified, Republicans praise Trump’s move.

Democrats don’t understand why Soleimani had to be killed now and say Trump didn’t get congressional approval.

Pompeo said there was “no skepticism” among senior U.S. leaders who saw the intelligence.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo says Trump will only hit 'lawful' targets after threat to Iran cultural sites derided as 'war crime'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not directly refute Trump's threat to Iran's cultural sites, but...
USATODAY.com - Published

Conway, Pompeo on Iranian Cultural Sites

Conway, Pompeo on Iranian Cultural SitesPresident Donald Trump twice threatened to target cultural sites in Iran if Iranian leaders retaliate...
FactCheck.org - Published


