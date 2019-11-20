Athens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himself

Najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer.

Waay 31's shoshbedrosian has more details on how he tried to bring them in.

Joshua montgomery was found with not one..

But two bags of prescription?

Pills and marijuana when he was booked into the limestone county jail on other charges.

Angela miller, lives in limestone county "i think it's crazy but you know it's a good job..i mean that they caught it" police in athens arrested joshua montgomery for stealing a pick up truck from a walmart.

Deputies strip searched him at the county jail and say they found two bags of drugs sticking out of his rear over the weekend.

Angela miller, lives in limestone county "well they're not on the streets but best yet...they're not in their jail" "i think it's a good job and it may have saved someone's life" today i went through court records and found this is the third time montgomery is accused of triying to sneak drugs into the jail.

He was caught in may 2019 and december 2017.

The charge was dismissed for the 2017 case.

Angela miller, lives in limestone county "i think it's awesome the sheriffs on top of it and not just him but the people, the officers, the staff...it's good that they're on it cause without them they would be just a building full of people" reporting in limestone county....sbwaay31news.

Montgomery now faces "promoting prison contraband" and "possession of controlled substance" charges - after they