Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Athens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himself

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Athens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himselfAthens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himself
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Athens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himself

Najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer.

Waay 31's shoshbedrosian has more details on how he tried to bring them in.

Joshua montgomery was found with not one..

But two bags of prescription?

Pills and marijuana when he was booked into the limestone county jail on other charges.

Angela miller, lives in limestone county "i think it's crazy but you know it's a good job..i mean that they caught it" police in athens arrested joshua montgomery for stealing a pick up truck from a walmart.

Deputies strip searched him at the county jail and say they found two bags of drugs sticking out of his rear over the weekend.

Angela miller, lives in limestone county "well they're not on the streets but best yet...they're not in their jail" "i think it's a good job and it may have saved someone's life" today i went through court records and found this is the third time montgomery is accused of triying to sneak drugs into the jail.

He was caught in may 2019 and december 2017.

The charge was dismissed for the 2017 case.

Angela miller, lives in limestone county "i think it's awesome the sheriffs on top of it and not just him but the people, the officers, the staff...it's good that they're on it cause without them they would be just a building full of people" reporting in limestone county....sbwaay31news.

Montgomery now faces "promoting prison contraband" and "possession of controlled substance" charges - after they




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Complaint: Man used dog as a way to sneak drugs into the Rock County jail [Video]Complaint: Man used dog as a way to sneak drugs into the Rock County jail

Two people are facing charges after being caught bringing drugs into the Rock County jail and giving them to inmates.

Credit: WISCPublished

Florida Man Arrested, Claims Wind Blew Bag of Cocaine into His Car [Video]Florida Man Arrested, Claims Wind Blew Bag of Cocaine into His Car

A Florida man is facing potential drug charges after he allegedly told officers the wind blew a bag of cocaine into his vehicle. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.