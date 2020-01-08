Global  

Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq

Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq

Iran Attacks US Military Base In Iraq

Iran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against at least two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

In what appears to be its first retaliation strike, Iran has claimed to have fired tens of...
OilPrice.com - Published

Rockets Launched At U.S. Military Base In Iraq

Two U.S. officials confirmed Tuesday night that there has been an attack on the Al Asad military base...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base [Video]Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

ran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday (January 7), adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq [Video]Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

