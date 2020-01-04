Ivanka Trump delivered a keynote at CES 2020!

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, said little that was new or enlightening before a crowd of tech journalists at CES 2020, largely using the time to hype herself and promote her father's administration.

