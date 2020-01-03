Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tupelo officials say New Year's Eve brought in record-breaking crowds

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Tupelo officials say New Year's Eve brought in record-breaking crowds

Tupelo officials say New Year's Eve brought in record-breaking crowds

Tupelo held its first New Year's Eve celebration and packed out many businesses, restaurants and hotels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tupelo officials say New Year's Eve brought in record-breaking crowds

New years eve celebration.

Wtva's amanda haley is live with how the night exceeded expectations.

Over 5 thousand people filled downtown tupelo to bring in the new year.

Downtain main officials say it's the largest crowd they've seen in the downtown area.

They add this first year is just the beginning.

The event was free and featured music, fireworks, games and many local food vendors.

Toyota also stepped in and gave away a 2020 corolla built in blue springs.

The event event pushed beer sales through the roof and many local restaurants report record sales.

Debbie brangenburg for the downtown tupelo main street association says she thinks its the largest crowd tupelo has ever seen for an event downtown.

Debbie brangenburg, director, tupelo main street association trt; 11+ pad = :16 "it takes man power, it takes creativity, it takes collaberation and this was the ultimate collaberation with all of our city departments."

Brangenburg says they have not totaled up the cost the the celebration, but says the city has it covered.

Many businesses and restaurants had packed crowds.

While there's no word yet on the plan for next year's celebration, brangenburg says she hopes to make next year's event bigger and better.

Live in tupelo, amanda haley, with wtva 9 news.

Some frost on




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tupelo Officials Say New Years Eve Brought In Record Breaking Crowds [Video]Tupelo Officials Say New Years Eve Brought In Record Breaking Crowds

Tupelo held it's first New Years Eve celebration and packed out many business', restaurants, and hotels.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Epic timelapse shows huge crowds leaving Times Square after New Year's Eve celebrations [Video]Epic timelapse shows huge crowds leaving Times Square after New Year's Eve celebrations

This was the moment New Year's Eve revellers in Times Square in New York staged a mass exodus after the initial celebrations were over. Timelapse footage shows people leaving the iconic tourist..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.