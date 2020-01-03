Tupelo officials say New Year's Eve brought in record-breaking crowds

New years eve celebration.

Wtva's amanda haley is live with how the night exceeded expectations.

Over 5 thousand people filled downtown tupelo to bring in the new year.

Downtain main officials say it's the largest crowd they've seen in the downtown area.

They add this first year is just the beginning.

The event was free and featured music, fireworks, games and many local food vendors.

Toyota also stepped in and gave away a 2020 corolla built in blue springs.

The event event pushed beer sales through the roof and many local restaurants report record sales.

Debbie brangenburg for the downtown tupelo main street association says she thinks its the largest crowd tupelo has ever seen for an event downtown.

Debbie brangenburg, director, tupelo main street association trt; 11+ pad = :16 "it takes man power, it takes creativity, it takes collaberation and this was the ultimate collaberation with all of our city departments."

Brangenburg says they have not totaled up the cost the the celebration, but says the city has it covered.

Many businesses and restaurants had packed crowds.

While there's no word yet on the plan for next year's celebration, brangenburg says she hopes to make next year's event bigger and better.

Live in tupelo, amanda haley, with wtva 9 news.

Some frost on