Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak

- the pre-game narrative between- the new orleans saints- and minnesota vikings leading u- to their storied playoff- re-match... had everything to d- with the black and gold - avenging the 20-18 minneapolis- miracle.- but just because it would make- for a good story... doesn't - mean they were gonna write it.- three-seed saints hosting the - six-seed vikings in the - wild card round of the n-f-c- playoffs... new orleans coming- in with a 6-and-1 home record i- the post-season under sean- payton.

- now watch this throw from tayso- hill... to deonte harris... - the man can do it all...- quarterback... running back...- tight end... wide receiver... - special teams... and here he is- giving the saints a much-needed- spark.- that would set up this four-yar- touchdown scamper from- alvin kamara... good to see him- back looking like his old - self... and - just like that... who dat's on- top 10-to-3.- but it's a lead that wouldn't - last long... dalvin cook- makes the saints pay following - drew brees interception...- his first of two touchdowns on- the day... and here comes the - second one... he had 28 carries- for 94 yards... still no- 100-yard- rushers in 43 regular season an- post-season games for the - saints... but that isn't gonna- fix the scoreboard... - new orleans trailing 20-to-10 i- the third... without any- signs of life.- but that would change in the- fourth... as hill re-appears in- another position... this time o- the end of a 20-yard- touchdown pass from brees...- cuts the deficit to three... so- a - prior missed field goal from wi- lutz starting to loom large.- but he would get his shot at- redemption... lines it up from- 49 yards out... and the kick is- good... that sends the two- sides into overtime... but- unfortunately for the black - and gold... they would never- touch the ball again.

- vikings get it first in the - extra frame... and they end it- right - here... kirk cousins to kyle- rudolph... walk-off touchdown..- and a definite push-off in the- corner of the endzone... but- the officials let it stand.

- for the second time in three- years, minnesota is moving on..- and the saints are going home..- by way of a an agonizing 26-to-- 20 overtime defeat.

- news 25's jeff haeger has more- from the superdome... in- the final saints report of the- season.

- - heartbreak doesn't have to- be defined by a miracle or a no- call... for a 13-3 saints team- that- really could've used that first- round bye.- instead... this time... - heartbreak is an overtime loss- to- the same vikings team that put- them out of the playoffs two- years ago... with the league's- all-time leading passer watchin- helplessly from the sidelines..- rendering taysom hill's - second half takeover... all for- naught.

- nat ---> "let's go!"- "it's as difficult as you can - imagine.

Certainly disappointed- we had a great season, great- team and it hurts to go out lik- that."- "i haven't been here the last - three years.

I really don't - know.

I can't feel the pain of- the other guys in this locker - room that have been here.

All i- can do is try to relate.

But i- know one doesn't feel good."- "you tip your hats to minnesota- they deserved to win.

And it's- always difficult- when it happens in the playoffs- you know there's no follow-up - game."- "we had larger dreams than this- game.

The season we put togethe- had us- - - - poised to make a run to the - playoffs.

We get to the - playoffs, and didn't do exactly- what- we needed to do to win."- "we've just got to go back and- fight as a team.

I mean that's- all we can really do.

We- fell short.

We know why.

We - understand why.

Only thing we'v- got to do is go back- and work at the little things t- - - - make the bigger picture."

"you- invest so much into it and have- invested so much into it.

And s- you - understand that these - opportunities are few.

So yeah,- - - - it's disappointing.

If you're - not the one holding up the- trophy at the end of the year,- it's disappointing."- in the end... it was too little- too late for a saints team- averaging 36 points over their- last seven games coming into- sunday's heartbreaker... only t- muster up 20 against- minnesota.- and yet somehow... it's still - slightly better than the- - - - alternative of watching stefon- diggs run free down the - sideline... even though that's- hardly a consolation- prize... for yet another super- bowl caliber saints team- eliminated... far too soon.

- from the superdome, jeff- haeger... news 25 sports.

- - - - - when asked about plans for the- future... brees says he's - going to continue taking it one- year at a time.