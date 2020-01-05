Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak

Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak

The pre-game narrative between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings leading up to their storied playoff rematch had everything to do with the Black and Gold avenging the 2018 Minneapolis Miracle.

But just because it would make for a good story doesn’t meant they were gonna write it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak

- the pre-game narrative between- the new orleans saints- and minnesota vikings leading u- to their storied playoff- re-match... had everything to d- with the black and gold - avenging the 20-18 minneapolis- miracle.- but just because it would make- for a good story... doesn't - mean they were gonna write it.- three-seed saints hosting the - six-seed vikings in the - wild card round of the n-f-c- playoffs... new orleans coming- in with a 6-and-1 home record i- the post-season under sean- payton.

- now watch this throw from tayso- hill... to deonte harris... - the man can do it all...- quarterback... running back...- tight end... wide receiver... - special teams... and here he is- giving the saints a much-needed- spark.- that would set up this four-yar- touchdown scamper from- alvin kamara... good to see him- back looking like his old - self... and - just like that... who dat's on- top 10-to-3.- but it's a lead that wouldn't - last long... dalvin cook- makes the saints pay following - drew brees interception...- his first of two touchdowns on- the day... and here comes the - second one... he had 28 carries- for 94 yards... still no- 100-yard- rushers in 43 regular season an- post-season games for the - saints... but that isn't gonna- fix the scoreboard... - new orleans trailing 20-to-10 i- the third... without any- signs of life.- but that would change in the- fourth... as hill re-appears in- another position... this time o- the end of a 20-yard- touchdown pass from brees...- cuts the deficit to three... so- a - prior missed field goal from wi- lutz starting to loom large.- but he would get his shot at- redemption... lines it up from- 49 yards out... and the kick is- good... that sends the two- sides into overtime... but- unfortunately for the black - and gold... they would never- touch the ball again.

- vikings get it first in the - extra frame... and they end it- right - here... kirk cousins to kyle- rudolph... walk-off touchdown..- and a definite push-off in the- corner of the endzone... but- the officials let it stand.

- for the second time in three- years, minnesota is moving on..- and the saints are going home..- by way of a an agonizing 26-to-- 20 overtime defeat.

- news 25's jeff haeger has more- from the superdome... in- the final saints report of the- season.

- - heartbreak doesn't have to- be defined by a miracle or a no- call... for a 13-3 saints team- that- really could've used that first- round bye.- instead... this time... - heartbreak is an overtime loss- to- the same vikings team that put- them out of the playoffs two- years ago... with the league's- all-time leading passer watchin- helplessly from the sidelines..- rendering taysom hill's - second half takeover... all for- naught.

- nat ---> "let's go!"- "it's as difficult as you can - imagine.

Certainly disappointed- we had a great season, great- team and it hurts to go out lik- that."- "i haven't been here the last - three years.

I really don't - know.

I can't feel the pain of- the other guys in this locker - room that have been here.

All i- can do is try to relate.

But i- know one doesn't feel good."- "you tip your hats to minnesota- they deserved to win.

And it's- always difficult- when it happens in the playoffs- you know there's no follow-up - game."- "we had larger dreams than this- game.

The season we put togethe- had us- - - - poised to make a run to the - playoffs.

We get to the - playoffs, and didn't do exactly- what- we needed to do to win."- "we've just got to go back and- fight as a team.

I mean that's- all we can really do.

We- fell short.

We know why.

We - understand why.

Only thing we'v- got to do is go back- and work at the little things t- - - - make the bigger picture."

"you- invest so much into it and have- invested so much into it.

And s- you - understand that these - opportunities are few.

So yeah,- - - - it's disappointing.

If you're - not the one holding up the- trophy at the end of the year,- it's disappointing."- in the end... it was too little- too late for a saints team- averaging 36 points over their- last seven games coming into- sunday's heartbreaker... only t- muster up 20 against- minnesota.- and yet somehow... it's still - slightly better than the- - - - alternative of watching stefon- diggs run free down the - sideline... even though that's- hardly a consolation- prize... for yet another super- bowl caliber saints team- eliminated... far too soon.

- from the superdome, jeff- haeger... news 25 sports.

- - - - - when asked about plans for the- future... brees says he's - going to continue taking it one- year at a time.



Recent related news from verified sources

Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win

Two years after the "Minneapolis Miracle," the Vikings finished off the Saints by regrouping against...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheJeffTakeWXXV

Jeff Haeger RT @WXXV25: Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak https://t.co/Gj2FL9wJQl https://t.co/grvOnuMoV6 2 days ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Saints Report: No miracle in Saints overtime heartbreak https://t.co/Gj2FL9wJQl https://t.co/grvOnuMoV6 3 days ago

VikeFans

VikeFans Most expect it would take a Miracle for the 6th Seed Vikings to defeat the 3rd seeded Saints. But, we remind you t… https://t.co/1dnqOPIiGv 5 days ago

LoveNOLA4ever

Edith McDonald RT @FletcherWDSU: Quick #Saints report Black & Gold host #Skol this Sunday. Last time these teams met in the NFL playoffs, the "Minnesota… 1 week ago

FletcherWDSU

Fletcher Mackel Quick #Saints report Black & Gold host #Skol this Sunday. Last time these teams met in the NFL playoffs, the "Min… https://t.co/4SYo9tQ7C5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.