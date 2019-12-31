Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event

As three of the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestants ever prepare to take the stage for a primetime game show television event, one local winner is weighing in.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Chat About "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" is an epic television event that brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 30:05Published 1 day ago 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c 'JEOPARDY!' is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time'! Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three.. Credit: ABC Duration: 00:30Published 1 week ago