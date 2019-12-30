Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United still have something to hang onto after their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City.

“From their first goal to half-time was the worst we’ve played, before then it could have gone either way with a goal," he told reporters.

“You come in at half-time with that result pride is one word you speak about.

Make sure you win the second half and you are in the tie."