Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United still have something to hang onto after their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City.

“From their first goal to half-time was the worst we’ve played, before then it could have gone either way with a goal," he told reporters.

“You come in at half-time with that result pride is one word you speak about.

Make sure you win the second half and you are in the tie."
‘He’s been a leader’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about 22-year-old Man United star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Marcus Rashford with blossoming into a leader at Old Trafford this...
The Sport Review - Published

‘Be angry’: Robin van Persie sends advice to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robin van Persie has declared that he would like to see Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
The Sport Review - Published


kabal3030

Kabal3030 RT @CFCMod_: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unbelievable, I cannot fathom how he's still a Manchester United manager looooool I wonder what his ha… 12 minutes ago

AJ_xenxei

FAIR JAMES BOND RT @johnteey: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling Manchester United players that they can still win this match #MUNMCI Lingard: 😭 https://t.co/ek… 1 hour ago

ShaqDeffOnIt

Shaq Deff RT @iamyogot_: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling Manchester United players that they can still win this match #MUNMCI Lingard: 😭 https://t.co… 3 hours ago


League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United [Video]League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published

'Ole has started seeing the team he wanted', says Guardiola [Video]'Ole has started seeing the team he wanted', says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has started to "see his team what he wanted".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:42Published

