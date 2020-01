City of Las Vegas confirms 'cyber compromise' 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:24s - Published City of Las Vegas confirms 'cyber compromise' The City of Las Vegas says it experienced a "cyber compromise" on Tuesday morning. Austin Carter has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend City of Las Vegas confirms 'cyber compromise' THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS...HAS CONFIRMED....A "CYBER COMPROMISE"..HAPPENED TODAY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE OUTSIDE CITYHALL ..WITH THE LATEST ON THE BREACH.AUSTIN..ANY WORD ON HOW THIS COULDIMPACT THE CITY?NO WORD ON THAT YET -- THISINVESTIGATION REALLY JUSTGETTING UNDERWAY.-- HOWEVER THE CITY SAYS THEYSEE AN AVERAGE OF 279 THOUSANDBREECH ATTEMPTS EACH MONTH --AND RIGHT NOW THEY ARE TRYINGTO F IGURE OUT THE EXTENT OFTHIS COMPROMISE AND EXACTLY HOWIT HAPPENED.THE CITY TELLS ME THE HACKHAPPENED AROUND 4:30 THISMORNING.AND THAT THE CITY IMMEDIATELYTO STEPS TO PROTECT THEIR DATASYSTEMS.AND THIS BREECH...HAPPENING ON THE HEELS OF THISTERROR ADVISORY BEING RELEASEDBY THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY...WARNING OF POSSIBLE RETALIATIONFROM IRAN...INCLUDING CYBER ATTACKS...FOLLOWING A LETHAL STRIKE --THAT WAS CARRIED OUT BY THEUNITED STATES IN INRAQ --KILLING AN IRANIAN MILITARYCOMMANDER.HOMELAND SECURITY SAYS THATIRAN HAS A "ROBUST CYBERPROGRAM" AND WOULD BE CAPABLEOF CARRYING OUT A CYBERATTACKTHE CITY OF LAS VEGASCONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATIONINTO TODAY'S HACK...THEY SAY THEY'LL HAVE A BETTERIDEA OF EXACTLY HOW MUCH ORWHAT WAS COMPROMISED OVER THENEXT 24 HOURS..AC 13 AN.IN JUST A FEW HOURS..THE BEST JEOPARDY COMPETITORS



Recent related news from verified sources Las Vegas reports cyber attack; Extent of breach unclear LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials said Tuesday that that a cyber attack breached the city’s...

