Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

Impossible Foods has revealed a new not-meat product but... it is not chicken.

Impossible’s new product is pork and reviews say it is absolutely amazing.

Many people say the flavor was just as rich, but it wasn’t as greasy as real meat equivalents.

According to Gizmodo.com, the new Impossible Pork tastes better than real pork.

So far, Impossible Foods hasn’t revealed exactly when its new pork stuff will make it into grocery stores.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe VergeBBC News


Impossible Foods is making a new fake meat: Pork

Impossible Foods is making a new fake meat: PorkTrade tariffs and the spectre of African Swine Fever made 2019 a harrowing year for pork producers....
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •The VergeCBS Newsengadget



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Taylor_Soper

Taylor Soper We tried Impossible Foods’ new pork, the latest fake meat from the Bill Gates-backed company https://t.co/A8hCYS4bo9 https://t.co/pvV0ym9Gjq 10 minutes ago

Beirutspring

Mustapha Hamoui The real question is: Is the Impossible Pork halal? https://t.co/J1A9afuvj7 23 minutes ago

thestartuptoday

thestartuptoday We tried Impossible Foods’ new pork, the latest fake meat from the Bill Gates-backed company #startups #news… https://t.co/kvZDla5Ppi 23 minutes ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 RT @ABCWorldNews: The plant-based meat substitute promises the flavor and texture of pork. https://t.co/yI9pxIfLFv 37 minutes ago

AshkaITsolution

Ashkaveli Impossible Foods goes beyond meat, releases fake pork https://t.co/fRK9hOVdpT https://t.co/X2QqXqGoOO 38 minutes ago

researchmrx

MRX RT @brinciot: *Food Technology News* - Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat want to expand to the Chinese market but face significant governmen… 48 minutes ago

brinciot

Brinc *Food Technology News* - Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat want to expand to the Chinese market but face significant… https://t.co/2BUaAG39HH 1 hour ago

TawnyaBahr

Tawnya Bahr Impossible Dumplings and Beyond Buns: Will China Buy Fake Meat? https://t.co/tmpo4aTriC 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork [Video]Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork

Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork. The company, best known for the Impossible Burger, launched the new product at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Monday. Pigs are the single most popular source of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES [Video]Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES

The Impossible Burger was a hit, so how’d their pork? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.