New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

Impossible Foods has revealed a new not-meat product but... it is not chicken.

Impossible’s new product is pork and reviews say it is absolutely amazing.

Many people say the flavor was just as rich, but it wasn’t as greasy as real meat equivalents.

According to Gizmodo.com, the new Impossible Pork tastes better than real pork.

So far, Impossible Foods hasn’t revealed exactly when its new pork stuff will make it into grocery stores.