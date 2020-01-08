Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

Ran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday (January 7), adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

Footage broadcast on Iranian TV channels appears to show a number of missiles being fired into the sky, and explosions from missiles believed to be landing at Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq.

The attack took place hours after the funeral for Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.

A second shelling occurred shortly after the first rockets hit the air base, Al Mayadeen TV said.

Iranian news agency Mehr said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had targeted Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base.

Tehran has vowed retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties was at the base.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.



Recent related news from verified sources

Dow futures plunge 400 points after Iran fires missiles at Iraqi air base housing US troops

Stock futures tumbled and oil prices jumped Tuesday evening after Iran fired more than a dozen...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCBS News


Iran fires rockets at Iraqi air base hours after funeral of slain commander

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.comCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimDillow6610

Kim Dillow RT @MrJones_tm: ABC NEWS: Defense official says updated information shows Iran fired 15 ballistic missiles. 10 struck Asad Airbase, 1 stru… 15 seconds ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base https://t.co/9imYeueuJI via @YouTube 48 seconds ago

ndtv

NDTV Watch: Moment When Iran Missiles Hit Iraq Air Base Housing US Troops https://t.co/vSAvDM1V5e #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/lG2xanFZCX 1 minute ago

farhanmemon

Farhan Memon Thank God no US troops were killed in Iran’s attack but it shows how vulnerable soldiers are. Persians have shown t… https://t.co/jih1yaKb4g 2 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @LMartinezABC: JUST IN Defense official says updated information shows Iran fired 15 ballistic missiles. 10 struck Asad Airbase, 1 str… 3 minutes ago

questio22873652

question everything RT @QuickTake: @business WATCH: This video purportedly shows the moment missiles fired from Iran hit what is believed to be the Ain al-Asad… 4 minutes ago

watsupafrica

WatsupAfrica #Kenya: Iran state TV shows missiles purportedly fired at US bases in Iraq https://t.co/xqprWk5lBB 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq [Video]US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces [Video]Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.