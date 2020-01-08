Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

Footage broadcast on Iranian TV channels appears to show a number of missiles being fired into the sky, and explosions from missiles believed to be landing at Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq.

The attack took place hours after the funeral for Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.

A second shelling occurred shortly after the first rockets hit the air base, Al Mayadeen TV said.

Iranian news agency Mehr said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had targeted Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base.

Tehran has vowed retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties was at the base.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.