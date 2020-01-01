JANUARY 7 2020 A BLOCK

Breaking news tonight an avalanche this morning at the silver mountain ski resort in north idaho killed one person.... five others were caught up in that wall of snow-- but were rescued.

The search is still underway for other possible victims... good evening, i'm aaron luna... the idaho panhandle avalanche center issued an avalanche warning this morning around 8 a-m-- but it did not apply to area ski resorts-- still, three hours later-- an avalanche hit at with skiers on the mountain... our nia wong shows us where that avalanche hit, nia?

Silver mountain resort says this avalanche occured in the wardner peak area ... we want to help you understand where that is.here is the gondola where it leads to the main lodge... over here is wardner peak.the ski trails there are considered some of the most difficult at the resort - so these are most likely experienced skiers who were hit by the avalanche...to get to the peak - skiers would have to take chair lift 4 - ski down the wardner peak traverse - and then hike the rest of they way to get to the 62-hundred foot peak let's get out live to our taylor graham -- she's at silver mountain with one snowboarder's firsthand account of the rescue...taylor.

Ever since we got to the base this afternoon --things have been pretty calm -- despite the chaos that unfolded on wardner peak.that snowboarder we spoke with today says he -- and a bunch of other riders -- tried to find that calm as they dug through feet of snow -- to find the skiers who had been trapped.

00:25:02:24 (6)vo: "it's the best snow we've had all year.

On cam: and i decided to skip school, come up and ride."and it's a good thing he did.had 17-year-old blaine goodner and his dad not been at silver mountain today --the rescue efforts to find six skiers trapped in an avalanche -- would've had two less volunteers.00:25:33:02 (13)"we were riding chair 4 which is the one that faces towards the mountain and it happened right when we were on the chair, but we didn't see it.

And then we came down and they told us about it and we went back up and went to it."blaine and his dad joined the crews already searching for the skiers.they probed the snow with 10-foot poles -- hoping they'd find someone.and they did.

00:26:49:14 (5)"one of the people she was riding with was the last person we found that was 9 feet under, still alive -- completely fine."

00:28:00:08 (6)vo: "me and my dad talked while we were on our way.

We're like 'the odds of someone still being alive after an hour under there are pretty slim."five of those skiers beat those odds.but sadly -- blaine and his dad were right.the avalanche killed one person.00:27:45:12 (6)"for being as big as it was, it was a good outcome, to be honest with you.

It could've been a lot worse."as chaotic as it sounds --blaine says somehow -- everyone was able to stay calm.00:27:21:11 (6)"we all kinda just did what we needed to do.

Everyone that was up there has rode here for a long time, pretty much."

Because if it were him and his dad --they'd want the same.

00:26:01:07 (11)"they knew that they couldn't be frantic and they knew what was happening, they knew how many people there were and they just needed to come together and do what they needed to do to find them."

We've just learned within the last hour --crews have not stopped searching.they're still looking for anyone else who may have been trapped... we're told the five skiers who were rescued --got out with minor injuries.nia, aaron?

More avalanches are possible over the next 12 hours or so... a warning is in effect through tomorrow morning...let's check in with chief meteorologist kris crocker for more on these conditions 3 the avalanche warning continues through wednesday morning for the northern and morning for the northern and central idaho panhandle as well as part of western montana.

The local ski areas are not included in the warning, however.

Here are the conditions that made this morning so dangerous.

Rapid loading of new snow.

Silver mountain's ski report reported more than 2 feet of new snow in the 48 hours leading up to the avalanches.

The appearance of wind slabs, which are cohesive layers of snow deposted by the wind.

Also, layers of weak snow burried under the wind slabs.

That is where fractures in the snowpack most often occur.

There is more snow on the way for silver mountain.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the central panhandle above 4,000 feet through tomorrow morning.

3 to 6 additional inches of snow can be expected with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The 4 news now weather app sends weather alerts straight to your phone, so you'll be prepared for the day before you step out the door...track changing weather conditions, school closures, and live doppler radar all from the comfort of the palm of your hand...download it for free wherever you get your apps... avalanches are here in the inland northwest ..

It's always best to check conditions before you go.and know what you can to do before you head save your life..

Our elenee dao spoke with r-e-i about how to prepare..

Some of these items can be very important in saving your life in case you get stuck in an avalanche..you've got a beacon here, and a probe..

These things can be ácrucialá if you get buried under a lot of snow.

When an incident happens... r-e-i says they see an increase in people coming in and asking how to be prepared.

If you're back country skiing... having a beacon is important.

It sends out a signal if you're buried under the snow.

A probe is also needed to help get through the snow to find a buried person and figure out how far down they are.

Wearing the right clothes and being ready for any kinds of weather also helps.

An r-e-i sales manager says make sure you know who you're going up the mountain with, because if something happens -- you want to be able to rely on them to help you..

("kevin pardue, sales manager - 12:47:31 you're only as strong as the weakest person.

So, if you're skiing with someone who is not doing a great job of learning how to use the beacon or willing to dig out in that situation, you're really putting yourself at risk ") if you are worried or just want more information... there is actually an avalanche awareness course coming up here at r-e-i next week on january 16.

It's free and put on by the northwest avalanche center.

For more information, you can visit our website at kxly.com being in good shape is also important if you're going up a mountain, because you might need extra endurance in case of an emergency in spokane, i'm elenee dao, four news now.

It's good to the know the signs of a potential avalanche in order to avoid being trapped by rushing snowhere are a few important warning signs to know:the most obvious..

You see the avalanche happening - or evidence of previous slides in the area...also, pay attention to the snow..

Watch for cracks forming around your feet or skis...in that case, the ground may also start to feel hollow underneath you...you may even hear a "whumping" sound as you move, which tells you the snow is settling and a slab might release...if you experience any of these things, turn around and head back the way you came to avoid possibly being caught in an avalanche... today's avalanche at silver mountain is the first significant one in the inland northwest in about 15 years... in 2005, two gonzaga students were killed while back country skiing near mullan, idaho... a group of three were in the lone lake area and were snowboarding when the avalanche hit... one member of the group was able to get out and get help - but his two friends died.

We've been sending out updates on today's avalanche throughout the day on the 4 news now app...you can download that for free on the app or google play store - and make sure you turn on push alerts so you never miss a story... breaking news tonight for the first time ever, iran has fired rockets at u-s military forces.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles hit multiple u-s military sites-- including erbil in northern iraq and the al asad air base in western iraq.

We've learned at least 10 surface to surface missiles hit the al-asad airbase.

All of the sites house u-s troops.

There's no word yet on if there is damage to the bases or injuries to the u-s troops there.

The attack comes days after the u.s. killed iranian gen.

Qassem soleimani in a drone attack in iraq.

Just a short time ago-- some news agencies reported that 6 u-s f-35 fighter jets took off from a base in the united arab emirates.

That has not been confirmed by the american military.

Here's a look at some of the top stories you're reading about on k-x-l-y dot com... just yesterday we showed you the growing number of campers and trash under the browne street bridge in downtown spokane...today - spokane street crews and police officers cleaned up that mess under there - forcing those campers out...for years, it's been a popular site for the homeless - with tents and trash blocking the public sideway...preventifrom gettign through... a freshman football player at eastern washington university died over winter break... george becker was an offensive lineman in his first year of school at eastern...in a statment, the university says they are saddened to learn of his death - and extend their support to his family... and tonight police are looking for the driver who hit -and- killed a pedestrian in the intersection of spokane falls boulevard and hamilton last night...this is surveillance video of the intersection that 4 news now received from spokane power and tool...we've stopped the video before the impact - but you can see a pedestrian in the road moments before a speeding car comes and strikes that person... anyone with information on who was the behind the wheel of that vehicle is asked to call crime check.... new tonight at 5.... the spokane police officer who shot and killed a man while responding to a suicidal call will not face criminal charges...the county prosectuor's office says officer caleb martin was justified in his shooting of david shafer on october 23rd of last year...officers responded to the 34-hundred block of east garnet where they say shafer had been pointing a gun at nearby houses...shafer did not comply with demands to drop the weapon, and pointed it toward officer martin, who shot twice in self-defense... a tentative agreement has been reached between providence and healthcare workers following a year of negotiations over staffing, compensation, and sick leave... the agreement includes enhanced language on those staffing levels and workplace violence prevention, protection of paid time off, extended illness benefits, limits on employer's ability to raise premiums, and wage increases of 10-percent over the duration of the contract... a vote on the proposed agreement is set for january a 3 year long strike by workers of lucky friday mine in mullan idaho-- appears to be over.

Last night, the union representing members of the lucky friday mine posted an update to facebook saying a proposal to end the strike passed in an 86 to 78 vote.in a separate post-- the union asked for volunteers to help remove picket signs in the area.

Spokane police are investigating a death reported this morning in downtown spokane...riverside avenue and howard street were shut down for a few hours during the investigation... are you looking for a way to rock and roll this new year?

Our maher kawash has the perfect way to do it.

23;09;39 "it won't be long before this stadium is knocked down and replaced with a new one but before that happens ... there are some rockstars who want to send joe albi stadium out in style ... details after the break."10 a historic concert could be coming to spokane this summer.

Rock fans may remember packing joe albi stadium in 1988 for the monsters of rock tour.

Now, van halen, metallica and others might be coming back to spokane for round two.

Spokane public schools has some say in this though.

Our maher kawash has more on how this could happen.

23;08;18ll intro "it may just be a thousand times louder here in august with a possible monsters of rock show.... sending joe albi stadium out with quite the bang, but there are some hoops to go through in the mean time before it can happen though."11 about 32 years ago, thousands of screaming fans filled joe albi stadium to watch the monsters of rock take over spokane.

Now, sammy hagar--former lead singer of van halen ... is trying to rally the bands back together in that same stadium ... before it's knocked down and replaced next year.

Spokane public schools owns joe albi stadium ... so the school board needs to approve this.

The red rocker has already given them a proposal ... which says westcoast entertainment would rent the stadium out.

S-p-s would also ge one dollar for each ticket sold.

The possibility of this has some people reminiscing on the show in 1988---some memories better than others.

22;56;28"i mean there was the leading up time because everyone wanted off ... and then the day after i remember answering the phone ... everybody had the flu and i'm like no you're not sick, you're hungover liuke everyone else ... get down here we need you making pizzas."13 ll tag 23;10;53"again, spokane public schools has the proposal and will be voting on it in a special meeting tomorrow night ... one of the key parts to this will be if the board allows alcohol sales to be made during the show ... from joe albi stadium tonight ... maher kawash 4 news now."

12 this morning alaska airlines began its inaugural non-stop service from spokane to los angeles...the airline is offering two non-stop flights a day to and from l-a-x... delta air lines already offers a non-stop flight between the two cities, but there is only one departure each day from spokane for that route... non-stop service between spokane and san francisco on alaska will begin in march for a limited time, amtrak is offering customers the chance to bring a friend or loved one on a trip for free...the offer is only on-sale this week, however, for travel between february frist and june 12th of this year... travel is good for select routes in coach seats but also sleeping accomodations...you can catch the empire builder here in spokane and either take it west to seattle or portland, or head east to chicago at the line's terminus...there are a few blackout dates, however for travel, mainly through the labor day weekend....you have until sunday to take advantage of offer... 3 3 3 3 3 3 are looking back at last year as the worst year for the measles since 19-92... most cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles...six more cases of measles were reported to the centers for disease control and prevention in december...that brings the u-s- case total to 12-hundred and 82...the higest amount of cases in 27 years... tension with iran could impact your wallet...gas prices much - but experts say that may not last...oil prices are already feeling the impact -- rising since the u-s strike that killed military commander qasem soleimani last week... but since iran is not a major exporter of crude oil prices haven't been impacted as much as they could if other middle eastern countries get swept into the tension...if global oil shipments are disrupted -- expect prices to samsung is putting a new spin on traditional televsions...a vertical t-v debuted at the consumer electronics show in las vegas... it's called sero t-v: "i8e!

Means vertical in korean...its 43-inch screen can rotate between a horizontal and vertical display...you press a button, and the display orientation switches, similar to what happens on a mobile device...samsung hopes it will appeal to millennials who watch or shoot vertical videos on their phones--and who might want to watch those videos on a much bigger screen.

Do you think you have one of the best jobs?u-s news and world report has compiled a list of the top jobs for 2020...taking the top spot?

Software developers... this year marks a triple crown for the role -- which has led the pack for three years in a row...but before you send your kids to code camp, consider this:the rest of the top five is filled out by jobs in healthcare...dentists, physician assistants, orthodontists, and nurse practitioners are the next best jobs...and the best paying job won't come as a surprise to anyone who has received an itemized bill for surgery.

It's anesthesiologist -- followed by surgeon and you guessed it -- even more jobs in ("("world news tonight ") ") 3 ok everyone!

Our mission is to provide com.

For strength and energy!

Whoo-hoo!

Great-tasti.

S n n d .

Ensure, for strength a.

Here's another look at the silver mountain resort tonight...we're continuing to learn more surrounding this morning's avalanche there... stay with 4 news now at 6 for the latest information... coming up all new tonight on 4 news now at 6... (((ááálook live --- nikkiááá))) 28this fresh snow can be pretty -- but it can also be very dangerous.i'm nikki torres with 4 news now.

We are at schweitzer mountain resort tonight talking all about avalanche safety.earlier today, silver mountain saw an avalanche that involved several people.it's a reminder that these things happen quickly and it can potentially be life-threatening,if you are headed to the mountains this winter, you need to watch this story coming up.