Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Community Comes Together For Clean-up Efforts

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Community Comes Together For Clean-up Efforts

Community Comes Together For Clean-up Efforts

Ashley Carter was in Town Creek talking with volunteers helping clean-up after a tornado tore through the area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Community Comes Together For Clean-up Efforts

"rv-6."

Today, in town creek, volunteers went back to work exactly three weeks after a tornado ripped through the small town in lawrence county and killed two people.

Waay 31's ashley carter shows you the damage that's still there.

"a lot of what volunteers are doing today is cleaning up some of these trees that are still left over three weeks after the tornado hit.

Now volunteers tell me whenever they see how much destruction is still left to clean up it really hits home."

Pkg chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "you go out into the field and you see babydolls and kids toys, it's a disaster."

Jeff denard, chris harrison and jennifer hamilton work in decatur and told me this was their first day helping with the cleanup.

They said looking at the damage is still hard.

Chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "the destruction that happened just from a few minutes and how people's lives were forever changed just from this small tornado that came through really hits home."

Other volunteers helped clear out some of the trees and debris that remain in people's yards.

They said they got a lot done...but there is still a lot to do.

Chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "still a lot of the debris in the neighborhood a lot of debris has been placed on the side of the roads but there is still a lot of cleanup to do."

But the volunteers told me even in the midst of all the destruction...it's a beautiful thing to see the community coming together to help the volunteers and each other chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "neighbors helping neighbors local churches helping feed us while we're volunteering to clean up the area.

In lawrence county ashley carter waay 31



Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese-Singaporean's passionate charity efforts bring Beijing New Years concert to help people with special needs

Chinese-Singaporean's passionate charity efforts bring Beijing New Years concert to help people with special needsBEIJING, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the third of January, 2020, "sing out the passion of life -...
PR Newswire Asia - Published

Albuquerque city councilor dies

Ken Sanchez, a longtime public servant for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, died on Wednesday....
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ongoing efforts to protect the LGBTQ community [Video]Ongoing efforts to protect the LGBTQ community

Kansas City has made strides in LGBTQ protection over the last year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Congress Members Pledge Support, Protection For Religious And Community Centers Around NYC [Video]Congress Members Pledge Support, Protection For Religious And Community Centers Around NYC

Following a spike in anti-Semitic attacks and domestic terrorist attacks, members of Congress gathered to announce coordinated efforts to help such vulnerable, high-risk institutions throughout New..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.