Community Comes Together For Clean-up Efforts

"rv-6."

Today, in town creek, volunteers went back to work exactly three weeks after a tornado ripped through the small town in lawrence county and killed two people.

Waay 31's ashley carter shows you the damage that's still there.

"a lot of what volunteers are doing today is cleaning up some of these trees that are still left over three weeks after the tornado hit.

Now volunteers tell me whenever they see how much destruction is still left to clean up it really hits home."

Pkg chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "you go out into the field and you see babydolls and kids toys, it's a disaster."

Jeff denard, chris harrison and jennifer hamilton work in decatur and told me this was their first day helping with the cleanup.

They said looking at the damage is still hard.

Chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "the destruction that happened just from a few minutes and how people's lives were forever changed just from this small tornado that came through really hits home."

Other volunteers helped clear out some of the trees and debris that remain in people's yards.

They said they got a lot done...but there is still a lot to do.

Chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "still a lot of the debris in the neighborhood a lot of debris has been placed on the side of the roads but there is still a lot of cleanup to do."

But the volunteers told me even in the midst of all the destruction...it's a beautiful thing to see the community coming together to help the volunteers and each other chris harrison , jennifer hamilton, jeff denard, volunteers: "neighbors helping neighbors local churches helping feed us while we're volunteering to clean up the area.

In lawrence county ashley carter waay 31