DeFazio: 'War with Iran would be a mistake'

Congressman Peter DeFazio held a press conference reacting to the attack and his thoughts about a potential war with Iran.
Congressman peter defazio is reacting to the attack of iran's most powerful general... and what he thinks about a potential war with iran.

Defazio says president trump's decision to leave the iran nuclear deal in 20-18 gave them the opportunity to move forward on developing a nuclear weapon.

He says president trump's rationale for the attack was misguided -- saying when the president said general qassem soleimani played a part in the 9-11 attacks -- that wasn't true.

"isis is sunni... soilemani is famous for eradicating isis and nowhere in the 9-11 or any other intelligence is there any hint that there is any involvement by iran in the 9-11 attacks" defazio says we are on the cusp of a war and he's calling on his constituents to show up in the masses to protest the same way people in iran are protesting the death




