Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Guardiola’s side, winners of the competition for the past two seasons, were outstanding as they swept into a commanding lead with three goals inside the opening 38 minutes at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford kept United’s hopes alive by pulling one back 20 minutes from time as City eased off in the second half.