Gender and Sports

Tennessee lawmaker will introduce a bill to require students to play according to the sex designated on their birth certificate.
Representate bruce griffey has introduced a bill that would require students in tennessee to play on sports teams based on their sex at birth.

Griffey has been met with backlash from the l-g-b-t-q community, but says this bill isn't meant to be discriminatory.

He says the bill is designed to give everyone an equal chance in sports, but some are quick to disagree.

It is insulting to trans youth, it is an attack on them, their state government should be serving them and not seeking ways to marginalize them further.

This is an attempt to try to make it fair, try to base it on your birth certificate at birth and so everyone has a fair shot at scholarships and a fair shot at winning.

Schools caught violating the bill could lose state funding and would be forced to pay a 10 thousand dollar fine.

Tennessee considers new law on transgender athletes

A Tennessee state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would bar transgender student-athletes from...
CBS News - Published


