'Jeopardy James' using his platform to give back

'Jeopardy James' using his platform to give back

'Jeopardy James' using his platform to give back

Tuesday night begins an intense face off.

The best Jeopardy competitors, including Las Vegas' own James Holzhauer, will compete for the title of "greatest of all time." Since his climb to fame, Holzhauer (also known as "Jeopardy James"), has made the community proud by using his platform to give back.

Leah Pezzetti takes a look at how he has impacted the Las Vegas community.
