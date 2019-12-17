Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

SYDNEY — Australia's wildfires are so big now that satellites in space are able to spot the fires.

Footage captured from Japan's Himawari-8 satellite shows plumes of smoke covering eastern Australia on January 2.

Another image from the same satellite pinpoints the exact location of the burning fires using near infrared light.

NASA released images from the International Space Station that show smoke from the fires around the Sydney area on January 3.

The European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite also captured images of the growing wildfires in New South Wales on New Year's Eve.

Images captured by the Japanese satellite in the past few days show the smoke from the fires gradually drifting and slowly making its way toward New Zealand.

These bushfires have been fuelled by record high temperatures and severe drought over the past few months, BBC News reports.

The state of New South Wales has been the worst hit, with the fires destroying more than 1,300 homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

According to the BBC, the fires have been worse than usual.

Since July 1, roughly 5 million hectares have already been burned down in New South Wales.

In comparison, the Amazon rainforest fires in 2019 burned down approximately 900,000 hectares of land.

According to CNN, the fires aren't likely to end anytime soon as it is just the beginning of summer in Australia, and temperatures tend to soar in the months of January and February.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia on fire seen from the sky: aerial and satellite photos reveal scale of wildfires

Aerial and satellite photos show wildfires sweeping across Australia. The fires have so far scorched...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OkwuteBiafra

#BiafraFreedom RT @AmnestyNigeria: Five years ago Boko Haram attacked Baga and killed at least 2000 people and destroyed hundreds of structures. Boko Hara… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plumes of Smoke from Australia Fires Can Be Seen from Space [Video]Plumes of Smoke from Australia Fires Can Be Seen from Space

The effects of Australia’s devastating wildfires can be seen from space. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:37Published

NASA Captures Australia Bushfires Raging On from Space [Video]NASA Captures Australia Bushfires Raging On from Space

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service reports about 100 fires are currently burning in Australia with 56 needing to be contained.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.