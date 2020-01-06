Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais After The Golden Globe Awards

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Ricky Gervais After The Golden Globe Awards

Ricky Gervais After The Golden Globe Awards

The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Allen arrives at the Golden Globe Awards after Ricky Gervais admits he regrets making fun of him

Tim Allen arrived at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards along with his wife, Jane Hajduk, after...
FOXNews.com - Published

Golden Globe Awards host Ricky Gervais tears into Hollywood elite, Disney, Amazon, Apple

The biggest stars in TV and film gathered in Beverly Hills, Calif. in the hopes of kicking off the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks Couldn't Stop Reacting To Ricky Gervais' Jokes At The Golden Globe Awards [Video]Tom Hanks Couldn't Stop Reacting To Ricky Gervais' Jokes At The Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards with a string of jokes. Gervais was not afraid to criticize Hollywood and while he received a lot of laughs, he got a mix of other..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over [Video]Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over

Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.