Donate to a Buddy Bag

While you are out shopping for your own hygiene products this month grab an extra tube of toothpaste or mouthwash to give back to a child in need.
- while you're out shopping for - your own hygiene- products this month, grab an- extra tube of toothpaste or - mouthwash to give back to a - child in need.- 'buddy bags of mississippi' and- rouses market have teamed up- on a mission to fill at least - 100 duffle bags with hygiene- products, coloring books, and - teddy bears as a means of - comfort and security for foster- kids leaving their- current homes.- with more than 2,000 foster kid- just in harrison county alone,- these buddy bags are greatly- needed in our community.- - "some of the things that are most helpful- that we find that people need i- of course toothpaste, - toothbrushes, some- brushes, mouthwash, soap, - shampoo, feminine hygiene - products, we're taking- - - - both male and female, and also- for our little ones.

For babies- if some of the teens- - - - have babies, but wipes, anythin- that will help them get out - there again."

- - - for every donation you make,- you'll be entered to win a- $100 rouses gift card and king- cake!

And if you purchase your- donation from rouses you'll get- a bonus extry!- you can stop by rouses in -




