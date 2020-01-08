Missiles hit Al Asad air base 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:20s - Published Iran targets US troops stationed in Iraq Iran targets US troops stationed in Iraq

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iran strikes Al Asad Air Base home to U.S. troops in Iraq Iran has launched dozens of ballistic missiles at two locations in Iraq where U.S. troops are based....

CBS News - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this