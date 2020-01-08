Global  

Second Parchman escapee arrested

January 6, 2020
From the mississippi state penitentiary in parchman this afternoon just east of memphis.

Corrections officers noticed dillion williams missing early saturday.

The state assigned him to the prison in sunflower county to serve his 40 years behind bars following residential burglary and aggravated assault convictions in marshall county.

Federal and state law enforcement arrested david may.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison for aggravated assault in harrison county on the mississippi gulf coast.

