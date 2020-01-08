Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles.

These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

This retaliation comes days after Trump ordered an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

It also comes as Trump is in the middle of facing a likely impeachment trial in the Senate.

Both Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper arrived at the White House on Tuesday evening after the attack.