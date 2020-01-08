Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles.

These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

This retaliation comes days after Trump ordered an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

It also comes as Trump is in the middle of facing a likely impeachment trial in the Senate.

Both Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper arrived at the White House on Tuesday evening after the attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

White House: Donald Trump briefed on reported attack at Iraqi base housing US troops

White House officials said Donald Trump was briefed Tuesday about a reported attack by Iran on an...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostCBS News


Missile attack on Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US troops - reports

Missile attack on Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US troops - reportsIran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsDelawareonline



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JAVAD5471

Javad Rezaei @YAlbaaje @JZarif The question is, why US has almost 10 military bases in Iraq? If US attacks Iraqi people and gene… https://t.co/QSANXT1HsV 20 seconds ago

bitarazaqi

Bita Razaqi RT @markets: Oil futures in London briefly surged more than 5% to almost $72 a barrel after Iran attacked two U.S.-Iraqi bases https://t.co… 54 seconds ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "2020 Democrats send prayers to troops after Iranian attack on Iraq base housing US military." (via… https://t.co/r37UlO2Imz 1 minute ago

_fabulistjiwa

Fabulist / Syfq RT @spectatorindex: IRAQ - Iran launched dozens of missiles at US base - 13 rockets hit Al Asad Airbase, which hosts US forces in western… 1 minute ago

wash_stories

Washington stories 2020 Democrats send prayers to troops after Iranian attack on Iraq base housing US military by @JeanineSantucci… https://t.co/Vl7akoNlsQ 2 minutes ago

kristinejmlopez

Kristine Joyce Lopez RT @TIME: Iran state TV footage purportedly shows Iran striking back at U.S. with missile attacks on Iraqi air bases: https://t.co/r8toVk6M… 2 minutes ago

Socratic1

Mata Hari RT @QuickTake: @business @JZarif The price of oil jumped after the Pentagon said Iran fired missiles at 2 U.S.-Iraqi airbases. More on how… 2 minutes ago

DoniSalyers

Doni Salyers RT @KWCH12: UPDATE: The Pentagon reports at this time, there are no confirmed casualties from the attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troop… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Metro Detroiters fear the worst after Iranian missiles attack [Video]Metro Detroiters fear the worst after Iranian missiles attack

More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:49Published

US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq [Video]US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.