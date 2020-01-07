Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Will file curative petition in SC Nirbhaya convicts lawyer on death warrants

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Will file curative petition in SC Nirbhaya convicts lawyer on death warrantsWill file curative petition in SC Nirbhaya convicts lawyer on death warrants
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Court issues death warrant for all 4 Nirbhaya case convicts

Four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

vikasjournolko

Vikas Tripathi JUST IN:: one convict in #Nirbhaya case vinay sharma files curative petition in SC. this last legal resort for conv… https://t.co/nne16IFL8b 2 hours ago

palbro69

Tavinder RT @barkhatrehan16: #NirbhayaVerdict #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaCase Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh: We will file curative petition in SC wi… 3 hours ago

Suze9t

MindySuzette RT @ANI: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh: We will file curative petition in SC within a day or two. 5 senior most judges of SC will hear… 20 hours ago

Monica10010

Monica100 RT @republic: #WhySevenYears | Curative petition is the convict's right and he will file it: Barkha Trehan, Social Activist https://t.co/RZ… 22 hours ago

LogicallyIN

Logically India #LogicallySummaries 'Will file a curative petition in #SupremeCourt', says #NirbhayaCase convicts' advocate. https://t.co/lt3Lo46iK1 23 hours ago

angrypikachoo

Mitu Death warrant for Nirbhaya Rape convicts (LATE JUSTICE!) but court says they can apply for legal remedies within 14… https://t.co/S8LeJO5WhK 1 day ago

LisSaxena

Dr. Lisa Saxena 🇮🇳❤🐰 RT @samalabhishek: AP Singh, lawyer of convicts, said they will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. I wish the likes of Deepika… 1 day ago

samalabhishek

ABHISHEK SAMAL AP Singh, lawyer of convicts, said they will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. I wish the likes of De… https://t.co/IOax1yOS5A 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soul of Nirbhaya will rest in peace’ Punjab Women Commission chief on death warrants to convicts [Video]Soul of Nirbhaya will rest in peace’ Punjab Women Commission chief on death warrants to convicts

Soul of Nirbhaya will rest in peace’ Punjab Women Commission chief on death warrants to convicts

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Wait for justice is over Kishan Reddy on death warrants to Nirbhaya convicts [Video]Wait for justice is over Kishan Reddy on death warrants to Nirbhaya convicts

Wait for justice is over Kishan Reddy on death warrants to Nirbhaya convicts

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.