Need to make Delhi safe where rapes don't happen CM Kejriwal



Tweets about this Health&Education4Goa RT @DAYARAMRABARI: CM @ArvindKejriwal on 2012 Delhi gang-rape case verdict: Decision has come after 7 years. We need to make a system so th… 18 hours ago DIXIT RT @ANI: Delhi CM A Kejriwal on 2012 Delhi gang-rape case verdict: Decision has come after 7 years. We need to make a system so that decisi… 21 hours ago