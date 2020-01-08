Global  

Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs.

Ottawa Senators, 01/07/2020
dmddusseau

LoyalCaps 🏒🥅🇺🇸💙👮™️💪 Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL's career goals list, leading the Washington Ca… https://t.co/8csP8v3pLe 19 minutes ago

EgilWingbro

Egil Wingbro 🇸🇪🇵🇱🇱🇷❤ Ovechkin passes Messier in Capitals win against Senators https://t.co/OuM11XLzkq via @nhl #Twittpuck #NHL 54 minutes ago

AllesHockey

Eishockey Schweiz RT @SwissHockeyNews: ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #WSH @ #OTT 5-3 📋 WSH: Jonas Siegenthaler (12:50 TOI, +1) with 3 hits, 2 block… 58 minutes ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #WSH @ #OTT 5-3 📋 WSH: Jonas Siegenthaler (12:50 TOI, +1) with 3 hits, 2 bl… https://t.co/DJZx98EZro 1 hour ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Washington Capitals (5) vs. Ottawa Senators (3) - 1/31/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/whwyJNliPH 1 hour ago

dmddusseau

LoyalCaps 🏒🥅🇺🇸💙👮™️💪 Ovechkin overtakes Messier on all-time goals list as Capitals curb Senators | CBC Sports https://t.co/bGUcduqlQ5 2 hours ago

samijolless

sami jolles RT @NHLonSP: Ovechkin overtakes Messier on all-time goals list as Capitals curb Senators https://t.co/4ZA3at2Soy https://t.co/GARB9XvDUY 2 hours ago

NHLonSP

NHL on Scoreboard Page Ovechkin overtakes Messier on all-time goals list as Capitals curb Senators https://t.co/4ZA3at2Soy https://t.co/GARB9XvDUY 2 hours ago


