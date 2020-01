Coronado National Forest Aviation Officer assisting in Australia

DEADLY WILDFIRES -- STILL RAGINGACROSS THE COUNTRY -- NOW --DOZENS OF PEOPLE FROM THE U-SARE IN AUSTRALIA TOBATTLE THOSE FLAMES.THAT INCLUDES A FIREFIGHTER FROMTUCSON.

BRIAN BRENNAN SPOKE TOTHAT MAN -- AND HAS MORE ON THEEFFORTSTHERE.AUSTRALIA IS SIMPLY DEALING WITHTOO MANY FIRES OVER TOO LARGE OFAN AREA.THEY NEED HELP... ESPECIALLYFROM FIREFIGHTERS WITH SPECIALTRAINING LIKE SEAN COX.IT'S A WIDESPREAD DISASTER ON ASCOPE AND SCALE AUSTRALIA HASNEVER SEEN.SEAN COXAVIATION OFFICER2:08-2:21THE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS RADICAL.DUE TO THE FUEL TYPE HERE IS ONEOF THE MOST EXPLOSIVE FUELTYPES.

COUPLE THAT WITH AHISTORIC DROUGHT HERE INAUSTRALIA.AVIATION OFFICER SEAN COX ISBASEDOUT OF TUCSON FOR THE CORONADONATIONAL FOREST.

FIRE MANAGEMENTOFFICER STEVEN MIRANDA SAYS ITDIDN'T TAKE LONGFOR COX TO VOLUNTEER TO HELPWITH THE EFFORTS IN AUSTRALIA.STEVEN MIRANDACORONADO NATIONAL FOREST FIREMANAGEMENT OFFICER WHEN THEREQUEST CAME FROM OUR REGIONALOFFICE WITHIN SECONDS HE WAS INMY OFFICE SAYING THAT HE WANTEDTO GO.COX HAS HAD SPECIAL TRAININGDESPERATELY NEEDED IN NEW SOUTHWALES.HE FLIES ABOVE THE FIRES FOR ABIRD'S EYE VIEW SO HE CAN DIRECTANDCOORDINATE ATTACKS FROM THE AIRAND THE GROUND.STEVEN MIRANDACORONADO NATIONAL FOREST FIREMANAGEMENT OFFICER FIXED WINGAIRPLANE, HELICOPTERS, ANYTHINGTHAT FLIES UAS OR DRONES,ANYTHING THAT FLIES SEAN ISOVERSEEING THAT.

COX AND OTHERAMERICANS AREEXPECTED TO FIGHT FIRES INAUSTRALIA FOR 30 DAYS.STEVEN MIRANDACORONADO NATIONAL FOREST FIREMANAGEMENT OFFICER THEY AREWORKING 16 TO 18 HOURS A DAY,EVERYDAY COX SAYS THE WORK ISFAR FROMOVER.SEAN COXAVIATION OFFICER8:40-52THERE HAS BEEN A LAX IN THEWEATHER BUT GOING BACK TOHOW THINGS CHANGE SO RAPIDLYHERE IT'LL BE ON FRIDAY BACK TOEXTREME AND CATASTROPHIC FIRECONDITIONS.

MIRANDA SAYS FOR COXMAKING THE 16 HOUR FLIGHTWORKING LONGGRUELLING DAYS FIGHTING FIRESWASN'T EVEN A QUESTION.STEVEN MIRANDACORONADO NATIONAL FOREST FIREMANAGEMENT OFFICER HE SEES THATTHERE IS A NEED AND IT WOULD BEHARD FOR HIM TO SIT BACK AND LETSOMETHING LIKE THAT OCCUR WHENHE CAN HELP.PARTS OF AUSTRALIA GOT SOME MUCHNEEDED RAIN YESTERDAY --BUT OFFICIALS THERE SAY THEYEXPECT THE BRUSHFIRES TO KEEPGROWING -- AS TEMPERATURES CLIMBHEADING INTO THE WEEKEND.FIRE OFFICIALS HERE SAY -- FIRE