Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vidhu Vinod Chopra launches trailer of Shikara

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Vidhu Vinod Chopra launches trailer of ShikaraVidhu Vinod Chopra launches trailer of Shikara
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shikara trailer launch: 'I condemn the violence that took place 30 years ago in Kashmir,' says Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Shikara trailer launch: 'I condemn the violence that took place 30 years ago in Kashmir,' says Vidhu...
Bollywood Life - Published

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Shikara about people who're refugees in their own country

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SifyZee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country [Video]Vidhu Vinod: 'Shikara' about people who're refugees in their country

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits", filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said he condemns all kinds of violence -- the one that is taking place today,..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.