Workers take to the picket lines in Yreka

On the corner of moonlit oaks and south main street in yreka -- " we are not asking for increases in pay" organized employees of siskiyou county are on day one of a week long strike " we are asking to be treated fairly and not have takeaways to our monthly income" the organized employees of siskiyou county says that county officials have slashed contributions to employee medical insurance.

" everybody here is here because they believe 100 percent in what's happening they believe that their lives and their family lives matter.

They also believe that their cuommunity matter as well.

"we want what's best for these communities just like we want what's best for our families" and rico gutierrez is one of those.

He worked the last 5 years for behavioral health " most of my clients are chronically and mentally ill the highest level of care are people that are on the streets" and his clients are feeling the affects of the ongoing strike "these are people that need services daily.

I see most of my clients daily" with an ongoing strike that could last until friday ricos clients are on his mind " in some cases its a life or death situation and people matter" he will tell you that he isnt striking for more money " it is important that we provide services for clients that is appropiate for them and that they have kind caring people that have a heart for what they are doing.

