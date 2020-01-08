IRAN ATTACKS IRAQ BASES

We're following breaking news tonight.

Iran launches missiles against american forces overseas.

Attacks were reported at a?asad airbase in iraq.

?s troops are currently in the area.

This attack comes after the ?s drone attack that killed iranian general qassem soleimani.

It might be difficult to see?

But at least two missiles could be spotted in the night sky as strikes were made against american forces in that area.

The pentagon has confirmed more than a dozen ballistic missiles have been fired from iran at two ?s bases in iraq.

Reporters in that area say several surfac?

T?

Surface missiles have been fired.

The white house has issued a statement saying?

We are aware of the attacks on ?s facilities in iraq.

The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

Please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to follow this story.