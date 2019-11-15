Global  

12 year old drummer

Joshua Grant is a drummer at 12 years old.

He started when he was just 1.

Joshua C.

One of the really neat things about doing a show like let's chat as you get to see some really incredible music pallet.

When you combine the talent is off the charts with young man who was 12 years old.

This is what you get his name is joshua grant, joshua good to see you once he got to tell you i was s you setting up your kit.

You were like a well oiled machine went through a cambium cambium and build them all.

You employ other things the cell is one years old one year old.

I just started employing so i went to this church in new york and i saw my one of my family members playing and how it is like i want to do that too.

So i started from there on i just started playing drunk hoses going over in the family with dumplings that you all really good support of their supportive this of children, you will hear this young employee just a moment of you played literally like halfway around the world.

It seems like you've got a social media following the many other professional drummers three or four times your age would be so go with 35,000 folks are following you said yes tell me about the video that started everything off all started when i was 21 months old and i was playing on a drum set at my dad's church in new york and on i was just like trying to figur out which is monday and that i stayed on being as the time wen on and i was like josh in house is so happy those on the is is is amazing.

It's addictive the year and you have been playing good since you were lucky since one year old, you're in your room, turn up the music, phones display along with it and see how much better you can do them the drum of the song.

Sometimes i do that is what's what your favorite kind of music on my hair economies gospel music because i was raised in a gospe home so i would like to like claymore gospel music and i would like for you if you don't mind share something to tell your audience give me a little bit of an idea of what you are learning playing this amusing.

Being that i found on the this app that i usually listen to an you ladies and gentlemen,



