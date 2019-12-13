World of Wheels show

The political elections.

He has some political advice for us.

And last but not least, coming up this friday we are taking.

Let's chat on the road and we are given us national preview of the 52nd annual o'reilly auto parts world will from the chattanooga convention center will be there at 10 am to 1030 kicking off the shell course.

That show is not open t the public until 3 pm that evening.

The fewer your chance to not only see the show live but also preview world of wealth you need to join us.

You didn't preregister to get tickets for the show.

If you're not able to join us.

Jenna day that you want to attend world o wealth out of writing.