Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 01/07/2020
Zadina’s late goal lifts Red Wings to 4-3 win over Canadiens

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Chiarot's 2-goal game

Montreal visits the Detroit Red Wings after Ben Chiarot scored two goals in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss...
FOX Sports - Published


Coca_Niemi

Coca-Niemi RT @DimFilipovic: 27.3% of the Detroit Red Wings total wins this season have been against the Montreal Canadiens 26 seconds ago

ginnyb3

Ginny Balfour RT @hockeynight: Make it 7-straight losses for the Montreal Canadiens 📉 https://t.co/MPLeaZIhFb 3 minutes ago

pandaflamethrow

Elaine Sung RT @HeleneStJames: Red Wings have Canadiens' number as Filip Zadina fills their net https://t.co/G7eFJoyCyc via @freep 5 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/sAU3OVVYFy Filip Zadina scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending the D… https://t.co/nGSa0Awouv 6 minutes ago

gordonkphil

Fortesque... RT @Local4News: Red Wings fans sang the Canadian national anthem as loudly as they could when the mic went out at a game against the Montre… 13 minutes ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Canadiens hit new low after blowing late lead to league-worst Red Wings https://t.co/OtialKgLFt 13 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Zadina's late goal lifts Red Wings to win over Canadiens. MORE: https://t.co/BWiZVCDDBK https://t.co/X9ZT3fxJK2 18 minutes ago

freepsports

Freep Sports Filip Zadina nets game-winner as Detroit Red Wings rally past Montreal, 4-3 https://t.co/pmhjAHpQ2O 19 minutes ago


