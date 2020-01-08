VCSC does not vote on spending cuts

Vigo county school leaders are finalizing where they will make budget cuts..

Over the last several months... we've been covering the corporation's financial stuggles.

Superintendent rob haworth proposed a plan to cut spending ..

And add new revenue.

The plan includes school closures ..

Administration salary cuts ..

And a virtual school expansion.

The cuts were set to be voted on at the school board meeting tonight.

Before the meeting even started though the board took it off the agenda.

They said they still had more questions they need answers to before they can vote.

"my job is to provide as much information to the board as i possibly can."

Vigo county school superintendent dr rob haworth spent a lot of 20-19 explaining... answering questions... and coming up with solutions about the corporations financial situation.

Monday night -- the school board was set to vote on those spending cuts.

"the board just wasn't quite ready to vote on it.

/// we just had a few more questions so we decided that it was best to make an informed decision."

They would be making very big decisions when it comes to this vote.

It's something they all know needs to looked at and considered carefully.

"when you think about taking buses and putting them in service for another year when you think about the settting up of a committee that's going to look at school closure the emotional issues surronding the closings of schools that's not anything to be taking lightly so we would like to get it as right as we possibly can" the referenda for the school passed in november -- but these spending cuts still need to happen to get the corporation back in the right financial place.

"what makes the referenda work is combining it with those spebnding cuts so the two must work together."

Also at tonight's meeting... several organizations donated to the corporation's backpack program..

In total.... 5-thousand 600 dollars was donated tonight.

The backpack program feeds students on