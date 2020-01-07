Wildlife Safari responds to Australian brush fires

In douglas county is eight thousand miles from the bush fires burning in australia... fires that are killing and injuring thousands of animals.

So far, they've scorched an area twice the size of the state of mayrland.

25 people have died..

And more than 2 thousand homes have been destroyed.

As kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us, despite the distance, workers in winston are doing what they can to support wildlife relief efforts.

Flames are still at their peak in southern australia&where thousand of acres have burned to ashes in the matter of weeks.

These flames have evacuating thousand of people killed millions of animals.

00:37 leila goulet, education director, wildlife safari: but then to put it into perspective& and to realize that it about six times more than what wee had too.

It absolutely devastating?

Leila goulet teaches wildlife education at wildlife safari.

She specializes in teaching others about the animals and the importance of habitats.

Goulet says it going to take years to rehabilitate the eco-system.

That why she says people need to focus on protecting eco- systems&whether that conserving water or planting a tree.?what happens is when these wild fires aren occurring, when theye over, either before or after them, it easy to forget all the responsible practices that we have?

00:48 evita: goulet says they don have any plans to take in any animals from the wildfires right now, but she says the safari will be campaigning for dozens australian wildlife relief funds to help.

She says they will mainly support the wildlife warriors, the conservation project led by the australia zoo and the steve irwin family.

Golet says she hopes people donate anything