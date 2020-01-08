Global  

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Live: Iran fires missiles at 2 bases housing US troops

At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsyUSATODAY.comNPRDelawareonlinePoliticoWorldNews


'All is well', tweets Trump after Iran launches retaliatory missile attacks at US bases in Iraq

Washington DC [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Hours after Iran launched retaliatory short-range ballistic...
Sify - Published Also reported by •NPRDelawareonlinePoliticoWorldNews



Arizona lawmakers react to missile attacks hitting two airbases in Iraq housing U.S. troops [Video]Arizona lawmakers react to missile attacks hitting two airbases in Iraq housing U.S. troops

The Pentagon confirmed more than a dozen missiles hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Iran fires rockets, targeting bases that house U.S. troops [Video]Iran fires rockets, targeting bases that house U.S. troops

The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:32Published

