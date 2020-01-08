Munson, Shaw Provide Needed Punch for Komets

Well that was ben boudreau just one week ago...the k's had just lost their seventh straight game... and would lose one more just two days later extending that streak to eight...it's funny the difference just a few days can make... because after saturday, boudreau was singing a much different tune...the k's opened the new year with a win in indy against the fuel, and then followed that up with a win at home on saturday night..brady shaw and patrick munson have been big shots in the arm..

Shaw has three goals in two games since coming back...and munson has been spectacular between the pipes, stopping 61 of 66 shots in the two wins... k's are home for two of three this weekend..

They'll face idaho friday and sunday at the coliseum..they'll be in wheeling