Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins, 01/07/2020
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
|NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports
|WASHINGTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game and the Boston Bruins beat...
Seattle Times - Published
