Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s
Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins, 01/07/2020
Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Bruins beat Predators 6-2 to spoil Hynes’ debut as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game and the Boston Bruins beat...
Seattle Times - Published


pastagrl88

RoyalNoodle Great win in front of some pretty special ladies! Via @BlackNGoldPod #nhlbruins #HockeyTwitter #Moms https://t.co/5zOz1x2nW3 2 minutes ago

Lulu670

Tammy GOALS 4, 5 & 6 ... in P3 for Boston. Preds Granlund gets a mystery Goal ...and Preds fall 6-2 🙃👎… https://t.co/ycN9U5Zr8m 17 minutes ago

mikemorrealeNHL

Mike Morreale John Hynes lost his debut as coach of the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, 6-2 to the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. 37 minutes ago

_nsmorgan

Nick Morgan John Hynes had little influence on tonight’s game, but after a 6-2 loss, it’s clear the #Preds new coach has some t… https://t.co/PIgsmNptLp 37 minutes ago

HockeyMaritime

Maritime Hockey Halifax Nova Scotia native Brad Marchand had an assist tonight in the Boston Bruins 6-2 win over the Nashville Pred… https://t.co/TZGacfrwEb 39 minutes ago

OnTheForecheck

On The Forecheck The #Preds welcomed their new coach with a decent effort, but in the end, several mental mistakes doomed the team a… https://t.co/rNZXLmpM4A 40 minutes ago

The1Tab

Tab Bamford RT @NHLdotcom: John Hynes lost his debut as Predators coach, 6-2 to the Bruins. David Pastrnak scored his 32nd goal and extended his poin… 43 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com John Hynes lost his debut as Predators coach, 6-2 to the Bruins. David Pastrnak scored his 32nd goal and extended… https://t.co/r7PJFAHdZ9 44 minutes ago


