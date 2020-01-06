Global  

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames, 01/07/2020
Lindholm leads Flames past Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the...
Flames knock down Blackhawks thanks to Elias Lindholm's 2nd-period pair

Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat...
