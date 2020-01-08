Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:25s - Published Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kayla Meiners RT @LizSly: The Pentagon says “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles were launched from Iran at two locations in Iraq where US troops are b… 5 minutes ago ☀️Victory of the Light☀️🕊️Power of Goddess 💕🌐 RT @Frozen62106324: Pentagon : Iran Missiles has launched from Iranian Soil to attack the U.S.Base Facilities in Al Asad. Iraq. https://t.… 8 minutes ago David RT @thetimes: The Pentagon has confirmed that more than a dozen missiles have been launched at two airbases housing British and US troops i… 16 minutes ago Angelofjustice9 😇🕊⚡ Breaking "Missiles launched by Iran at US Airbases in Iraq" Guardian " Iranian missile attack resulted in casualti… https://t.co/oMWWW1KS5p 43 minutes ago