Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Missile attack on Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US troops - reports

Missile attack on Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US troops - reportsIran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostDelawareonline


Iran fires missiles at Iraqi bases in retaliation for U.S. strike on commander

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostDelawareonline



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kayweiners

Kayla Meiners RT @LizSly: The Pentagon says “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles were launched from Iran at two locations in Iraq where US troops are b… 5 minutes ago

ViktoryOfLight

☀️Victory of the Light☀️🕊️Power of Goddess 💕🌐 RT @Frozen62106324: Pentagon : Iran Missiles has launched from Iranian Soil to attack the U.S.Base Facilities in Al Asad. Iraq. https://t.… 8 minutes ago

davidpj70clark

David RT @thetimes: The Pentagon has confirmed that more than a dozen missiles have been launched at two airbases housing British and US troops i… 16 minutes ago

AngelofJustice9

Angelofjustice9 😇🕊⚡ Breaking "Missiles launched by Iran at US Airbases in Iraq" Guardian " Iranian missile attack resulted in casualti… https://t.co/oMWWW1KS5p 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona lawmakers react to missile attacks hitting two airbases in Iraq housing U.S. troops [Video]Arizona lawmakers react to missile attacks hitting two airbases in Iraq housing U.S. troops

The Pentagon confirmed more than a dozen missiles hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Iran fires rockets, targeting bases that house U.S. troops [Video]Iran fires rockets, targeting bases that house U.S. troops

The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.