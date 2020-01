State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Powerful Earthquakes IF THIS WOMAN RETURNS THEBACKPACK WITH CONTENT BYSATURDAY SHE WILL NOT BEARRESTED.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION,CONTACT POLICE.PUERTO RICO'S GOVERNOR HASDECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCYFOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF POWERFULEARTHQUAKES THE LATEST MAGNITUDE6.4 STRUCK JUST BEFORE DAWNKILLING ONE MAN AND INJURING ATLEAST EIGHT OTHERS.THE QUAKE FOLLOWED BY STRONGAFTER SHOCKS COLLAPSED BUILDINGSIN THE SOUTHERN PART OF THEISLAND.YESTERDAY A MAGNITUDE 5.8 SHOOKTHE SAME AREA.WE CAUGHT UP WITH A FEW PEOPLETONIGHT ARRIVING FROM PUERTORICO AT PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.THE WHOLE BED START SHAKINGYOU COULD FEEL THE BUILDINGWOBBLING BACK AND FORTH AND ICOULD HEAR IN THE LIVING ROOM,BECAUSE THE WHOLE FRONT OF THEBUILDING WAS GLASS SO IT WAS ALLGOING BA BA BA BA BA BA BA.SO IT WAS REALLY SCARY.IT WAS DAMAGE IN MY HOUSE,AND IN MY HOUSE, IT WASN'T ALLTHE PLACE, BUT EVERYBODY IS SOPANIC, YOU KNOW, THEY REALLY,THEY SO SAD.REPORTER: PUERTO RICO'SSEISMIC NETWORK SAYS THE SHALLOWQUAKES AND AFTER SHOCKS AREOCCURRING ALONG THREE FAULTS ONTHE ISLAND'S SOUTHWEST REGION.