Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:26s
Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In IranThe plane carrying 180 people crashed near Tehran Airport.
All on board Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran were killed: Iran state TV

All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state...
Reuters - Published Also reported by BBC News, Premium Times Nigeria, Sify, Independent, SBS


Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran

Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 180 people on board, crashed on Wednesday...
Sify - Published Also reported by Independent, SBS, Mediaite



america_sue

Sue RT @FollowQanon: @realDonaldTrump You are the coolest, greatest President ever!! Q drop 1826= 17 President number.B- 52s, then 52 Stealth B… 4 minutes ago

devkadev

devesh bharat The purported video of the Ukrainian plane shows it on fire as it goes down, and dropping a long way before it cras… https://t.co/hoUYo4miMu 5 minutes ago

Goldennugget85

Golden Nugget RT @lookner: The purported video of the Ukrainian plane shows it on fire as it goes down, and dropping a long way before it crashed. But th… 5 minutes ago

PhilosArtist

Dave in Name Only 🇺🇸 RT @FollowQanon: WOW Q Timing President Trump tweets at 5:52 (52 Iranian) Ukrainian-plane goes down PS7 (52) https://t.co/muKUTVRll0 5 minutes ago

somersetbilly10

Brexit Billy #BritishIndependence RT @BILDERBERG_GP: Brexiteer...now a Ukrainian airliner goes down near Tehran..coincidence? If not...all***will now be showered on Iran.… 12 minutes ago


Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard [Video]Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:02

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44

