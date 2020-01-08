24 barrels of material used in explosives stolen

Updates available on our home page.

The search is on tonight for 24 barrels of a dangerous material used in explosives and the person or persons responsible for stealing them.

Take a look at your screen.

Huntsville police are asking for your help finding this truck and trailer used in the burglary.

Police say it happened at the kennametal plant off madison boulevard on saturday night between 10:30 and 11.

That's where waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with the latest in this investigation.

Right behind me is where huntsville police say barrels of tungsten metal powder were stolen... with a value of 186 thousand dollars!

One big concern though... is the powder can be explosive!

Authorities are looking for this vehicle, a dark colored, ford f-350, with a camper shell and utility trailer.

They say more than 20, 17-gallon barrels filled with tungsten powder were loaded onto the trailer.

The bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives and the fbi are also investigating this case because of the dangerous, explosive substance.

People worry this material may get in the wrong hands.

"it just, kind of makes me a little tense, like everything that's going on, there are so many people, so many schools around here.

It could be just awful so i just.... makes me worry about people's safety" ive reached out to kennametal as well as the investigating authorities about this case, i have not heard back.

Huntsville police ask you call them if you have any information.

Live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.