Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR Preview

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 03:51s - Published < > Embed
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR PreviewMercedes-Benz VISION AVTR Preview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inspired by the future: The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR

Inspired by the future: The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTRLAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Highlights Partnership: Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – inspired by...
Business Wire - Published

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact future

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact futureMercedes-Benz teamed up with the "Avatar" movie franchise to create a concept car. The Vision AVTR is...
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kidusthejerk

i wanna be a great big huge elephant 🐘 RT @Complex: The Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr Concept looks INSANE. https://t.co/vDufsMWIvA 5 seconds ago

mahmad4457

mahmad RT @Daimler: At #CES2020, we're giving an outlook on the sustainable mobility of the future with the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR. The concept… 39 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept at CES 2020 [Video]Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept at CES 2020

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept at CES 2020

Credit: Automaker Footage     Duration: 03:55Published

Avatar inspired concept [Video]Avatar inspired concept

Avatar inspired concept. Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision AVTR concept at CES 2020. It was inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar. The curvaceous design includes “bionic flaps” that pop out and flex..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.