Whitesboro fire chief retires 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKTV - Published Peter Sobel served as fire chief for 15 years. Peter Sobel served as fire chief for 15 years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WKTV Wishing a happy retirement to Chief Sobel! https://t.co/IbtIzzZqzP 3 days ago LuLaRoeWithBilli Chief Sobel retires from Whitesboro Fire Department https://t.co/wvaFKx3Nqn 3 days ago