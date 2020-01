Palm Beach County commissioners announce Super Bowl celebration week for Palm Beach County 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:46s - Published Palm Beach County commissioners announce Super Bowl celebration week for Palm Beach County Palm Beach County commissioners announce Super Bowl celebration week for Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County commissioners announce Super Bowl celebration week for Palm Beach County JANUARY 25TH BEGINS SUPER BOWLCELEBRATION WEEK IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY. THE PALM BEACH COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS BOARD MAKINGTHAT ANNOUNCEMENT AT A MEETINGTODAY. FESTIVITIES THROUGHOUTTHAT WEEK WILL INCLUDEPARTIES, FOOTBALL CLINICS ANDCHARITABLE EVENTS. SUPER BOWL54 WILL OF COURSE BE IN MIAMI--- THE 11TH TIME THE BIG GAMEHAS BEEN IN OUR BACK YARD ANDTHE HOST COMMITTEE SAYS THISTIME, ITS EXCITING TO SEE THEGAME REACHING BEYOND DADECOUNTY.Rashad Thomas This means a lotto the Miami Super Bowl hostcommittee to have apartnership with the PalmBeaches because we understandthat in the tri- county areaespecially with the connectionof Brightline it makes ieasier for visitors coming toSouth Florida to commute bac







