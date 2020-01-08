Global  

Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca

Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca

Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca

A community is anxiously waiting for updates about a police officer shot in the head during a call in southern Minnesota, reports Mary McGuire (2:57).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 7, 2020
