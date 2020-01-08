Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:57s - Published Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca A community is anxiously waiting for updates about a police officer shot in the head during a call in southern Minnesota, reports Mary McGuire (2:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 7, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dolly Loretta Russo 🙏🙏🙏🙏MINNEAPOLIS — A community is anxiously waiting for updates Tuesday night about Waseca Police Officer Arik Mats… https://t.co/5LuZlgUWx0 1 hour ago