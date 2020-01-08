Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Let's face it, winning is hard... the lourdes eagles have won more games than any team in minnesota girls basketball.

Now, they just need one more..

"they know that they're working toward history."

With their next win, lourdes will reach the one thousand win mark, never before reached in the state.

"it's just a special honor to achieve that."

Former eagle head coach myron glass knows a thing or two about winning.

In fact, the hall of famer won 719 in his 31 year career.

"i was around for the first victory way back in the early 70s, it's just been great with coach berg and following the kids, the kids have just kept rolling."

"what he was able to accomplish here is truly amazing, i can't imagine what it would take to do this for 31 years and do so at such a high level."

Star forward alyssa ustby is used to being in the record book.

The senior tallied her two thousandth career point december 27th.

One thousand wins is another special feat.

"it's something that's really special and looking at past teams and their success, it's really a tradition we take to heart and we want to continue here."

The next one will put them in the record books..

But for the eagles,