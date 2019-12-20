WL FB Signings

Record breakers in wide receiver harrison truitt..

And quarterback kyle adams signing national letters of intent..

To play college football this afternoon..

Truitt signing on with miami ohio..

And adams will continue his career at division one double a powerhouse..

James madison..

These two guys were the ultimate weapon for shane fry's offense over the last couple of seasons..

Along with a class 3a state title in 2018..

Adams lead the state in passing yards and touchdowns this season..

Meanwhile truitt piled up the state's most receiving yards..

And finished second in indiana in touchdowns..

The pair talked about why they chose their respective schools..

Kyle -- the success factor there, i loved it.

It's more than just that, it's the culture they kind of instill as a coaching staff you know coach cignetti, coach montgomery, that's their head coach and oc, both them just kind hooked me right from the beginning as hey, this is a winning culture, what you do at west lafayette we do it here, and on a national level practically.

Harrison -- miami has a great football tradition there, they have a great program.

I love the coaches there, the culture with the players is just outstanding the facilities are great, and it's a great school not to mention too, and that's the most important thing about this all.

